The Windrush scandal has been a stain on the reputation of the British government in recent years, and now campaigners are taking legal action over the government’s refusal to accept key recommendations from an independent inquiry into the scandal

The scandal affected thousands of black post-war immigrants who came to the UK on the MV Empire Windrush ship and other vessels to help fill labour shortages after World War II.

The Black Equity Organisation, a group created to campaign for the civil rights of black Britons, is seeking a judicial review of Interior Minister Suella Braverman’s decision to reject three of the recommendations made by the independent inquiry. The group argues that the Home Office must be opened up to independent scrutiny and forced to honour the promises made in its name.

The Windrush scandal came to light five years ago when campaigners revealed that thousands of legitimate British citizens had been wrongly detained or deported under the government’s hardline immigration policies. Many lost their homes and jobs, and were denied access to healthcare and benefits. Some died before their names could be cleared.

The independent inquiry made 30 recommendations, which Braverman’s predecessor agreed to adopt in full. However, Braverman rejected three measures, including more powers for Britain’s independent chief inspector of borders, a commissioner to safeguard migrants’ interests, and reconciliation events.

Campaigners argue that Braverman’s decision is a “slap in the face” for those who were targeted in the illegal crackdown, including the 26 people who died still waiting for government compensation. Patrick Vernon, a campaigner whose parents were among the Windrush generation, said that after all this time, the government has not righted the wrongs, so legal action is needed.

The Home Office responded to the legal action by saying that it was seeking community engagement through alternative means to the recommendation for formal reconciliation events. On the other two recommendations, the department said it was inviting challenge and scrutiny in a more efficient way.