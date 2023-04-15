Saturday, April 15, 2023
Saturday, April 15, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The woman had opened her door to let her dogs outside when the man forced his way in, grabbing her neck and pushing her to the ground

The woman had opened her door to let her dogs outside when the man forced his way in, grabbing her neck and pushing her to the ground

by uknip247

A man has been charged with robbery after assaulting a pensioner in her home in Solihull on March 7.

The woman had opened her door to let her dogs outside when the man forced his way in, grabbing her neck and pushing her to the ground.

He stole her handbag, bank cards and cash before threatening her and fleeing.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on April 13 and charged with robbery. He was also recalled to prison for violating his parole.

Police advise individuals who witness suspicious behaviour to report it

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

The public is being urged to remain vigilant as police continue to hunt a missing prisoner who has absconded from HMP Sudbury

Nurses at the Royal College of Nursing union have rejected the government’s pay offer in England and will now go on strike over the...

National Guard airman charged over leaked Pentagon documents

Detectives are appealing for information after two people were stabbed in Preston

The decision by the Home Office to turn the former RAF Scampton base into a housing facility for asylum seekers has been met with...

New bollards have been installed in Dover Market Square

Police are searching to locate missing Simon Johnstone from Havant

Police are searching for missing Jet Lucas, 21, from the Tadley area

Police are today launching the rollout of new Taser devices, which will be introduced in the coming year

Help sought to find wanted man with links to Hampshire and Dorset

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal road traffic collision

A 37-year-old man from Bishopstoke has been convicted of GBH inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More