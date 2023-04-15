A man has been charged with robbery after assaulting a pensioner in her home in Solihull on March 7.

The woman had opened her door to let her dogs outside when the man forced his way in, grabbing her neck and pushing her to the ground.

He stole her handbag, bank cards and cash before threatening her and fleeing.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on April 13 and charged with robbery. He was also recalled to prison for violating his parole.

Police advise individuals who witness suspicious behaviour to report it