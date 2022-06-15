A 43-year-old woman was badly injured in a fall on the rocky shore between Thorness and Gurnard last night, prompting a rescue operation involving the Cowes RNLI lifeboat and several Island coastguard teams (Tuesday).

The woman was in a lot of pain and was going to be treated at the scene by Dr Will King, a member of the lifeboat crew.

When the lifeboat finally arrived at Trinity Landing in Cowes, she was transferred by stretcher to a waiting ambulance for transport to St Mary’s Hospital.

The operation involved coastguards from Bembridge, the Needles, and Ventnor.

The lifeboat returned to station at midnight after launching at 10.25 p.m.