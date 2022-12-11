A woman was taken to hospital after an accident in East London earlier today (Saturday, December 10). At 1.38 p.m. today, police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-car collision.

The accident occurred on Silvertown Way in Canning Town, when a woman was struck by a car on the major road. Following the accident, emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The woman was treated by the London Ambulance Service, who determined that her injuries were not life-threatening, but she was taken to hospital.

“We were called today (10 December) at 1:38pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian on Silvertown Way, Canning Town,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said. We dispatched an ambulance crew as well as members of our tactical response team to the scene. We treated a woman on the spot before transporting her to the hospital.”

“Police were called at about 1.40pm on Saturday, December 10 to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Silvertown Way, Canning Town,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. Officers were present. The London Ambulance Service treated the pedestrian, a woman (no further details were provided). Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.”