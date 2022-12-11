Sunday, December 11, 2022
Sunday, December 11, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Woman Was Treated By The London Ambulance Service, Who Determined That Her Injuries Were Not Life-threatening, But She Was Taken To Hospital
Home BREAKING The woman was treated by the London Ambulance Service, who determined that her injuries were not life-threatening, but she was taken to hospital

The woman was treated by the London Ambulance Service, who determined that her injuries were not life-threatening, but she was taken to hospital

by @uknip247

A woman was taken to hospital after an accident in East London earlier today (Saturday, December 10). At 1.38 p.m. today, police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-car collision.

The accident occurred on Silvertown Way in Canning Town, when a woman was struck by a car on the major road. Following the accident, emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

The woman was treated by the London Ambulance Service, who determined that her injuries were not life-threatening, but she was taken to hospital.

“We were called today (10 December) at 1:38pm to reports of a road traffic collision between a car and a pedestrian on Silvertown Way, Canning Town,” a London Ambulance Service spokesperson said. We dispatched an ambulance crew as well as members of our tactical response team to the scene. We treated a woman on the spot before transporting her to the hospital.”

Police were called at about 1.40pm on Saturday, December 10 to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Silvertown Way, Canning Town,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said. Officers were present. The London Ambulance Service treated the pedestrian, a woman (no further details were provided). Her injuries are not considered life-threatening.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Rescuers searching for survivors of an explosion at a Jersey tower block...

Sky Arts embarks on a search across Britain and Ireland for a...

An anti-violence monument which is touring Derbyshire has been creating a buzz...

A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection with the...

Co-op is recalling Co-op Anchovies in olive oil because it contains histamine

A man who repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend and left her with horrific...

Can you help Police in Essex find Annette Brown who is missing...

Detectives have issued a new photo and CCTV of wanted #Sunderland man...

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a cannister...

Patrolling cops have arrested a man and charged another after spotting what...

Southeastern trains disrupted after person has been hit by at Plumstead station

Police quash rumours of one dead one critical in hit and run...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"