On Monday, June 6, the division’s command team was joined by the Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Lizzie Deane, and the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Jane King, at Hove’s 1st Central Cricket Ground.

Dozens of awards were presented to individuals and teams nominated by their colleagues for their outstanding contributions to Brighton and Hove.

“As Divisional Commander, it is my privilege to celebrate the dedication, courage, and incredible work of our officers, staff, and volunteers,” said Brighton and Hove Divisional Commander Justin Burtenshaw.

“All of our nominees have gone above and beyond in their dedication to protecting the most vulnerable members of our communities, apprehending criminals, and providing exceptional service to victims, witnesses, and the community.”

“They are just a snapshot of what we see every day across Brighton and Hove, working around the clock to ensure our city remains safe.”

“I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude for everything they do.”

Policing in Brighton and Hove is a team effort, and behind each individual award is a slew of unsung heroes, without whom the previous year’s successes would not have been possible.

Individual honours, as well as the teams they represent, included:

Simon Morgan, Detective Inspector

Detective Inspector Simon Morgan of Brighton and Hove’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID) received three awards, the most of the day.

D/Insp Morgan was awarded merit certificates for his work as a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) on operations Pavilion and Halifax.

Operation Pavilion is looking into a report of a man being dragged from his home, driven around Brighton, and threatened by two people.

After a lengthy investigation with few leads, two suspects were charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, and aggravated burglary and remanded to crown court.

Sussex Police launched Operation Halifax in early October 2021 in response to increased reports of needle sticking.

D/Insp Morgan’s team investigated dozens of reports of needle sticking, combed through hours of CCTV footage, and gathered massive amounts of evidence, resulting in two arrests and one charge.

The work of the Op Halifax team – which included officers and staff from a wide range of disciplines as well as partners in licenced venues – saw the number of reports fall and a slew of safety measures implemented in the city’s nighttime economy.

D/Insp Morgan also received a divisional commendation for his work as the SIO of Operation Overstone, which saw a Brighton man sentenced to 15 years in prison for a horrific acid attack on a woman in Brighton in May 2021.

Despite the offender’s efforts to conceal his identity and cover up his crime, the conviction was obtained.

“All of the teams involved in these three operations have been recognised for their hard work, diligence, and commitment in investigating some really complex crimes in difficult circumstances,” said D/Insp Morgan.

“Operation Halifax presented a number of challenges, from the number of victims and potential suspects to the fact that it was a national phenomenon that brought together a variety of disciplines.” Credit must also be given to our prevention teams and licenced venues for their efforts in reducing harm and crime rates.

“Overstone demanded a massive amount of resources and dedication from officers from CID, neighbourhood policing, and Response, who collaborated in a time-critical manhunt to gather evidence.”

“It was about teamwork, dedication, professional curiosity, and innovative policing practises in all of these cases.”

PCs John Mongan and Jordan Goddard received divisional commendations for their response to a domestic abuse report in which the victim was hesitant to engage with police officers.

Recognizing the woman’s vulnerability, both officers remained on the scene to assist her.

The suspect returned to the property shortly after, armed with a knife. PC Mongan was able to arrest him using a Tazer and take him into custody.

Without their dedication and commitment to protecting a vulnerable victim, the outcome of this incident could have been far more tragic.

PCSO Sophie Hughes received a divisional commendation for her sensitive handling of a case in which a man caused repeated criminal damage to a family’s property and surrounding streets.

PCSO Hughes combed through hours of CCTV footage to identify a suspect while maintaining close contact with the victims in a difficult and sensitive situation.

PCSO Hughes was personally thanked by the victims for her assistance throughout the investigation.

The Licensing Team in Brighton and Hove, led by Inspector Michelle Palmer-Harris, was awarded a certificate of merit for their work on Operations Halifax and Somerset, which investigated reports of needle sticking and drink spiking.

The Licensing Team collaborated with the city’s licenced venues to implement additional safeguarding and security measures in order to reduce the number of reports and ensure that everyone is safe to enjoy a night out in Brighton and Hove.

Sergeant Vince Lam received an additional divisional commendation for his team leadership, operational response to events, and management of the division’s Covid PPE.

PC “Last year’s increase in reports of needle sticking and drinks spiking was an enormously challenging time that has brought about real change among the city’s licenced premises,” said Kate Hancox of Brighton and Hove’s Licensing Team.

“The measures put in place, in collaboration with our licenced venues, have undoubtedly made Brighton and Hove a much safer place to enjoy a night out.”

“Not only do we now have taxi marshals who ensure vulnerable people can safely return home from a night out, but bars and clubs have enhanced security, on-site medics, safe spaces, vast amounts of training, and all manner of protocols in place to keep customers safe.”

“It was a true team effort that produced some tangible, positive results.”