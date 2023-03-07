Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tuesday, March 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKINGBrighton & HoveNewsSussex NewsTop Post

Therapy dog Dylan stolen from vulnerable owner in Brighton this afternoon

written by
Therapy Dog Dylan Stolen From Vulnerable Owner In Brighton This Afternoon

Sussex Police are seeking to identify the man pictured after a therapy dog called Dylan was stolen from his vulnerable owner at Nisa in The Highway, Moulsecoomb, this afternoon.

Therapy Dog Dylan Stolen From Vulnerable Owner In Brighton This Afternoon - Uknip
Credit: Google

Police said they wish to speak to him regarding the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Contact us if you can help, quoting serial 603 of 07/03.”

You may also like

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called to...

Detectives from the Flying Squad are appealing for...

A deer was shot and killed in the...

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters tackled...

A child has sadly died following a flat...

Two people have been charged with murder following...

Police release photos of tattoos in attempt to...

Police have released images of three men they...

Officers have taken down a drugs line responsible...

A bar in Chelmsford has had its licence...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More