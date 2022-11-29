Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Tuesday, November 29, 2022

There are 419 Hotels that are currently being used to temporarily house illegal immigrants and Afghans who entered the UK under the resettlement scheme

by @uknip247

 

At £7 million a day being spent on hotel accommodation, I can reveal that the Home Office is currently using 419 different hotels up and down the country.

The quality of hotel accommodation varies along with the location. Although many of those used are of a 3-4 star rating.

The true figure for the number of hotels that have actually housed illegal immigrants is far higher but as of the 10th of November, it stands at 419.

As of 10th November 2022, 419 Hotels are being used to temporarily accommodate ‘asylum seekers’ and Afghans who have entered the UK under ‘resettlement schemes‘.

This year over 42,000 illegal immigrants have arrived by boat and many more via other routes such as the Eurotunnel and in the back of vehicles such as lorries, vans, and cars.

The Home Office claims they hold no data on those arriving illegally via the Eurotunnel.

