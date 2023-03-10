Friday, March 10, 2023
Friday, March 10, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

There are severe delays on the M62 eastbound between Junction 20 (Rochdale) and Junction 22 (Saddleworth) due to heavy snow in the area

written by uknip247
There Are Severe Delays On The M62 Eastbound Between Junction 20 (rochdale) And Junction 22 (saddleworth) Due To Heavy Snow In The Area

There are severe delays on the M62 eastbound between Junction 20 (Rochdale) and Junction 22 (Saddleworth) due to heavy snow in the area.

There are severe delays on the M62 eastbound between Junction 20 (Rochdale) and Junction 22 (Saddleworth) due to heavy snow in the area.

Lanes 3 and 4 have been closed so that traffic keeps in lanes 1 and 2.

There is also a lane 3 (of 3) closure on the M62 westbound for the same reason. 

There is currently over an hour delay on the approach to the eastbound closures.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

Two men have appeared in court after police...

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President Emmanuel Macron...

A man has died after a collision between...

Police have shut down a property in Nottingham...

Detectives investigating the murder of Jordan Briscoe in...

A serving Met officer who pleaded guilty to...

Six people have been killed in a shooting...

United Kingdom helps freeze more than £48 billion...

Two men who were involved in a fatal...

A man who killed a young woman when...

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More