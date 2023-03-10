There are severe delays on the M62 eastbound between Junction 20 (Rochdale) and Junction 22 (Saddleworth) due to heavy snow in the area.

Lanes 3 and 4 have been closed so that traffic keeps in lanes 1 and 2.

There is also a lane 3 (of 3) closure on the M62 westbound for the same reason.

There is currently over an hour delay on the approach to the eastbound closures.