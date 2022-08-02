At around 7.25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, police were called to reports of a stabbing in The Broadway, Southall.

Officers, London Ambulance Service, and London’s Air Ambulance responded and discovered a man in his 20s with stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and his condition is not life-threatening.

A crime scene still exists.

There have been no arrests, and investigations into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the hashtag CAD6653/2Aug. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.