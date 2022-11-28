There is no tremendous “explosion” that hit Hackney it was Thunder and Lighting

This evening, residents of North London claim to have heard a tremendous “explosion” (Monday, November 28). Smoke could be seen rising. The bang’s origin is thought to be on Belfast Road in Hackney.

The majority of people said it was in and around Stoke Newington, Hackney but other people taking to social media also said they heard it in Camden and Stratford.

Fire crews and Police officers spent half an hour looking for signs of an explosion but nothing has been found.

A spokesperson for the Met Police stated: “This evening, there have been several calls about loud bangs in the Stoke Newington neighbourhood.” Significant occurrences have not been reported to us. “Thunder and lightning seem to be what made the noise.”