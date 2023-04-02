Sunday, April 2, 2023
There was a large police presence at The Cornerhouse following concerns over public safety

A large number of people had gathered to attend an event inside the venue at around 11.45pm.

Following a request for police assistance from the venue when it became apparent they were already full and had a large crowd still trying to gain entry and unwilling to leave, officers attended.

Road closures were put in place in Burton Street and South Sherwood Street for around an hour, while the situation was resolved. 

No members of the public suffered any injuries during the incident.

Three people were arrested for being drunk and disorderly, possession of a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

