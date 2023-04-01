There was last night a brilliant multi-agency response in the town centre

0
It followed reports of a person entering the water by the ferry terminal.
Police and other emergency services responded to reports that soon transpired the individual concerned hadn’t ever entered the water, but the search effort still proved a perfect exercise for emergency service partners.
The male concerned was quickly spotted and caught up with on the high street. He was safe and well but then had to accompany the Police to their special B&B, having already been on the Police wanted list before the incident.