Friday, December 9, 2022
Friday, December 9, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

There’s Nothing Quite Like A Great Hair Day
Home BREAKING There’s nothing quite like a great hair day

There’s nothing quite like a great hair day

by @uknip247

But as anyone who has ever accidentally left their straighteners on knows, it only takes a moment of forgetfulness for accidents to happen.
This image was taken from an incident involving hair straighteners earlier this year.
The best way to avoid fire risks from straighteners is to make sure that you always turn them off when you’re done using them. And while they’re cooling down, be sure to keep them well away from any items which could easily catch fire.
By taking these simple precautions, you can help to ensure that your great hair days are never ruined by a moment of carelessness.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run are appealing for witnesses to come forward

A Gosport teenager has been jailed after admitting a knife offence and...

Lee Martin, 35, and his wife Hayley, 42, claimed the money was...

Two Bedfordshire men and a man from Peterborough who kidnapped and tortured...

Prank ‘explosions’ spark unnecessary call outs for fire crews

A man from Keighley has been jailed for more than 5 years...

A serving police officer has appeared in court in connection with two...

Two men have been charged following an investigation into keyless relay thefts...

A number of weather warnings are in place across the country for...

Dangerous motorists were stopped, uninsured vehicles were seized and a suspected drug...

The men were sitting in a car before being dragged out and...

A motorist driving a quadbike has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"