There’s nothing quite like a great hair day

But as anyone who has ever accidentally left their straighteners on knows, it only takes a moment of forgetfulness for accidents to happen.

This image was taken from an incident involving hair straighteners earlier this year.

The best way to avoid fire risks from straighteners is to make sure that you always turn them off when you’re done using them. And while they’re cooling down, be sure to keep them well away from any items which could easily catch fire.

By taking these simple precautions, you can help to ensure that your great hair days are never ruined by a moment of carelessness.