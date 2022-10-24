The trio have also had their recoverable assets seized, after they were found to be behind the ‘TT’ County Lines drug line operating between Worthing and London.

Alongside the Met Police, we arrested Damarius Patterson, 21, formerly of Marischal Road in Lewisham, Asharm Patterson-Low, 27, formerly of Dunheved Road in Croydon, and Lucy Pinkney, 24, formerly of Limpsfield Avenue in Croydon, in October last year.

On December 10, 2021, at Lewes Crown Court, all three pleaded guilty to three counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

On February 4, 2022, Pinkney was jailed for four years, Patterson for six years and Patterson-Low for five years and four months.

They also had over £20,000 confiscated, after it was found they had each gained £112,092.73 from their crimes. That amount can be reviewed in future if they come into further assets.

