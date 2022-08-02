Thief imprisoned for multiple overnight crimes in Sittingbourne and Maidstone

A prolific thief who targeted several vehicles in Sittingbourne and Maidstone during the hours of darkness has been imprisoned.

Shane Baker targeted three vehicles and stole cash and power tools between October 15 and November 1, 2021.

He also broke into a private garage in Hollingbourne and stole more tools and property.

Baker was arrested on November 1 after an investigation into the incidents, which included the examination of CCTV footage from two of the crime scenes. He was arrested with 13.6 grammes of amphetamine in his possession.

Baker was later charged with burglary, attempted car theft, theft from a vehicle, attempted theft, and possession of class B drugs.

Officers continued their investigation into other offences for which he may be responsible while he was remanded in custody. As a result, he was charged with two counts of car theft and nine counts of vehicle interference. All of these crimes were committed in Sittingbourne between October 12 and October 31.

Baker pleaded guilty to all of the charges at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and six months in prison on July 20, 2022.

PC Andrew Kendall-Weaver, the case’s officer, said, ‘This criminal is a prolific thief who has caused damage to numerous vehicles and stolen a significant amount of property.’

‘Once he was arrested and remanded in custody, the investigation continued, and we were determined that he would be sentenced for every crime we could prove he committed.’ It is only fair that he is now in prison.’