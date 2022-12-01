Police are seeking information following the theft of several quad bikes from a business address in Paddock Wood.

The bikes were stolen from a location off Whetsted Road, during two overnight break-ins between 10 and 11 November and 14 and 15 November. It is alleged the thieves forced their way into storage containers and that a total of six off-road vehicles were taken. These included four Yamaha Grizzly 125cc quad bikes, of which three were blue and one green.

A number of other quad bikes were also stolen but found abandoned and damaged nearby. Officers investigating the thefts have issued images of the suspects’ vehicles, one of which was a Mitsubishi Shogun. It is reported some of the bikes were loaded onto the roof of the Shogun.

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/218537/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.