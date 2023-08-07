Thieves Mock Pc Andrew Harper’s Murder in Four-Hour Police Stand-off

Reading Crown Court was left in shock as young thieves carried out a four-hour stand-off with police, making chilling references to the tragic killing of Pc Andrew Harper. Vuitton Robbins, 18, known as Tom, and Akay Coaker, 20, faced sentencing on Friday for multiple counts of thefts, burglary, and violent disorder offenses, while a third defendant, Reiss James, 21, awaits sentencing after a delay in obtaining a pre-sentence report.

The harrowing incident occurred on December 8 last year at a flat in Caversham Road, Reading, Berkshire. Police arrived at the address at approximately 5.40 am to apprehend the trio, suspected of a series of bike and electric bike thefts across Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Instead of surrendering peacefully, the three men barricaded themselves inside the flat and launched an assault on the police officers outside. They threw missiles, boiling water, and even radiators, displaying what the prosecution described as a “pure act of hatred” towards the police.

During the confrontation, one of the defendants was heard shouting, “An officer is getting murdered, don’t worry, it’s a Newbury thing!” This chilling reference was a direct allusion to the death of Pc Andrew Harper in 2019. The brave officer had been responding to a burglary report when he was dragged to his death for a mile by burglars.

As the stand-off escalated, the young thieves hurled glass items, plant pots, a kettle, and boiling water at the officers, causing chaos and forcing the closure of a nearby primary school for the day. In a disturbing attempt to cause further harm, they tried to ignite the gas meter at the entrance of the property, hoping for an explosion or a chance to target officers more closely with missiles.

Robbins was identified as the main instigator of the violent ordeal, with James providing support. Coaker was acquitted of violent disorder but pleaded guilty to damaging the flat during the incident.

The charges against Robbins included six thefts valued at approximately £19,748.98 and five burglaries worth £10,360. He also admitted to arson, criminal damage, and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm. James pleaded guilty to seven thefts valued at £18,289.98 and five burglaries worth £3,860, along with charges of violent disorder and criminal damage.

Sentencing took place with Robbins receiving five years and six months in a youth offenders’ institution. Coaker was sentenced to 22 months in a youth offenders’ institution, and James awaits his sentencing on September 6.