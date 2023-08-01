Thieves target homes in East Grinstead

Police in East Grinstead are increasing patrols in response to a recent series of residential burglaries. Several homes in the A22 Lewes Road area have been targeted by thieves who have focused on stealing bicycles, tools, and high-value gates.

To address the situation, ongoing investigations into the burglaries are being conducted, and police officers will maintain a visible presence in the area to deter any further criminal activities.

In light of these incidents, residents are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and observant of any suspicious behaviour. Taking precautionary measures can help protect their homes and belongings from theft. Simple steps include keeping valuables out of sight or securing them in a shed or garage whenever possible, and ensuring all doors and windows are locked when leaving the house.

If anyone has any information related to the offences or has witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, they are urged to report it online or by calling Sussex Police on 101. In emergencies or if a crime is currently in progress, the public should always dial 999.