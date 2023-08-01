Weather where you are

Sponsored by

Home BREAKING Thieves target homes in East Grinstead

Thieves target homes in East Grinstead

by uknip247
Thieves target homes in East Grinstead

Police in East Grinstead are increasing patrols in response to a recent series of residential burglaries. Several homes in the A22 Lewes Road area have been targeted by thieves who have focused on stealing bicycles, tools, and high-value gates.

To address the situation, ongoing investigations into the burglaries are being conducted, and police officers will maintain a visible presence in the area to deter any further criminal activities.

In light of these incidents, residents are strongly encouraged to remain vigilant and observant of any suspicious behaviour. Taking precautionary measures can help protect their homes and belongings from theft. Simple steps include keeping valuables out of sight or securing them in a shed or garage whenever possible, and ensuring all doors and windows are locked when leaving the house.

If anyone has any information related to the offences or has witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, they are urged to report it online or by calling Sussex Police on 101. In emergencies or if a crime is currently in progress, the public should always dial 999.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized...

Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children and Husband’s Previous Wife

Man Found Guilty of Rape and Sentenced to Prison in East Sussex

Woman Charged in Connection to the Death of Fatiha Sabrin in Shadwell

Body Found in Barrel on Malibu Beach Sparks Investigation

Officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision in Farningham

Hailsham house blaze under investigation

Crawley man targeted in horrifying knife assault

Murder Inquiry Launched After Man’s Death in Greenock

The Lockerbie Bombing: A Gripping 6-Episode Series on BBC One and Netflix

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING

Woman Charged in Connection to the Death of Fatiha Sabrin in Shadwell

BREAKING

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

BREAKING

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

BREAKING

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized a knife

BREAKING

Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children and Husband’s Previous Wife

Popular Videos

BREAKING

Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children and Husband’s Previous Wife

BREAKING

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

BREAKING

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

BREAKING

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized a knife

BREAKING

Lori Vallow Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of Children and Husband’s Previous Wife

Trending Now

BREAKING

Police Probe Fatal Collison in Chatham

BREAKING

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision between a car and a pedestrian near Codford

BREAKING

Officers patrolling the streets of Tunbridge Wells in support of Kent Police’s Safer Summer campaign have arrested a suspected county line dealer and seized a knife

Where to now?

Manage your Privacy Settings
Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Footer

© 2023 uknip.co.uk| All Rights Reserved |

@2023 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.