That’s because there’s a side of West Africa that’s rarely seen: the glitzy, glamorous, and beautiful set. And in this one-off pilot from Rumpus Media, rising comedy star Eddie Kadi serves as our tour guide and ticket into this exclusive world of rich culture, history, and unparalleled access.

Eddie is taking them and us behind-the-scenes of this high-end, mega-rich, uber-luxe side of Ghana, while also delving deep into the beauty of the country’s culture and history. He is joined for the ride by another famous comedian mate who is a first-time visitor to Ghana. Eddie knows all the places to visit and people to meet, from opulent retreats and extravagant restaurants to billionaire business success stories, innovators, multi-millionaire playboys, and Afrobeats megastars. Eddie, as a globally recognised ambassador for all things African, has access to a Ghana that no ordinary tour operator could take you to.

Over the course of a week, the two comedians will fully immerse themselves in the rich culture, history, luxe local lifestyle, and surprising stories of this comedic travel romp, while also exploring, playing, and partying.

“I am so excited to be working with Rumpus and Channel 4 on this very special project,” Eddie Kadi said. I’m very excited to show the various layers of this magnificent continent, including its culture, lifestyle, and, most importantly, its people. Africa is a diverse continent that is home to some of the world’s most successful, influential, and innovative people. It will be an absolute revelation to hear their stories!”

“Eddie is a hilarious, broad, and brilliant talent with a very different experience of and perspective on many countries that we simply don’t know much about over here in the UK,” said Vivienne Molokwu, Channel 4’s commissioning editor. We love a celebrity travelogue and seeing how the other half lives, so combining the two in an unexpected location should make for a highly entertaining watch.”