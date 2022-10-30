Thirteen people have been charged following “appalling” violence in a cemetery

Following “appalling” violence in a cemetery, thirteen people have been

charged.

At around 3pm on August 5, armed officers and a police helicopter were

called to Morriston Cemetery in Swansea.

Two people were seriously injured, and 13 men have been charged with

violent disorder and having weapons.

The 13 are scheduled to appear in Swansea Crown Court next month.

“This was an absolutely appalling incident that would have terrified those

in the cemetery in the middle of the day,” said Det Ch Insp Owens of South

Wales Police.

The group, who are all known to each other, committed violent crimes in the

cemetery and were seen using weapons against each other.

“This type of criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities,

and anyone who commits these acts will face the consequences.”