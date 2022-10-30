Thirteen people have been charged following “appalling” violence in a cemetery

Following “appalling” violence in a cemetery, thirteen people have been
charged.
At around 3pm on August 5, armed officers and a police helicopter were
called to Morriston Cemetery in Swansea.
Two people were seriously injured, and 13 men have been charged with
violent disorder and having weapons.
The 13 are scheduled to appear in Swansea Crown Court next month.
“This was an absolutely appalling incident that would have terrified those
in the cemetery in the middle of the day,” said Det Ch Insp Owens of South
Wales Police.
The group, who are all known to each other, committed violent crimes in the
cemetery and were seen using weapons against each other.
“This type of criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in our communities,
and anyone who commits these acts will face the consequences.”
