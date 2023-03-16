A fire has broken out at a hotel on North Street in Midhurst, West Sussex, and the fire service is currently on the scene. As a result of the size of the fire, ten fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, a water carrier, and an off-road vehicle have been dispatched to the scene.

Hilton Holloway, a local resident, has provided his account of the devastating fire.

The fire began as a small roof fire on the left side of the Angel Inn, a historic building that housed Ukrainian refugees, according to Holloway. The fire spread quickly, engulfing two buildings in total.

Thirty Ukrainian Refugees Evacuated From Midhurst Hotel Blaze In West Sussex

Holloway reported that the fire alarm of a nearby restaurant was activated around 1 a.m., and that the fire was relatively contained at that time. However, the fire has spread and intensified within 20 minutes. He went on to express his sorrow over the incident, saying, “It’s a done deal. The lovely old building that adds to the character of Midhurst High Street.”

According to Sussex Police, “Sussex Police officers are assisting the fire department in keeping the area safe and are collaborating with partner agencies to assist those affected. While this incident is being investigated, local roads will be closed. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

Because of the dense smoke that has engulfed the area, residents near the hotel have been advised to keep their windows closed.

It is still unknown what caused the fire. More information will be provided as it becomes available.