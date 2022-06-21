London Fire Brigade confirmed on social media that they are on the scene following reports of a fire on Grantham Road in Manor Park.

An LFB spokesperson said part of a flat on the 13th floor of a 15-story building is on fire, and approximately 60 people escaped the building before the Brigade arrived.

LFB also stated: “At 2.47 p.m., the Brigade was called. Firefighters from Ilford, Stratford, Leytonstone, Plaistow, Dagenham, and other nearby stations are on the scene. The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have responded to more than 40 calls about the fire. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.”

It is the LFB’s third major incident of the day, following incidents at a pub in Richmond and a high-rise tower block in Hammersmith and Fulham.