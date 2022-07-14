When crews arrived, they discovered that the fire had spread throughout the containers which were being used as portacabins by contractors. The firefighters extinguished the fire and stopped it from spreading further by using two breathing apparatus, two hose reels, and two jets.

They also used a high-pressure fan to remove a large amount of smoke from the portacabin.

Kent and Rescue Fire crews have since extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a pile of wood and spread to the underside of the Portacabin on Lomas Road. Two fire engines, one from Sittingbourne and the other from Ramsgate, were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The flames completely destroyed a portion of the portacabins, but no injuries were reported.