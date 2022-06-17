A semi-detached house’s roof was on fire. There were no reported injuries.

Graham Adams, station commander on the scene, stated: “Crews worked extremely hard in extremely hot and arduous conditions.

“Firefighters used a 32-meter ladder to spray water from above and monitor the fire.

“Crews will be on the scene all afternoon to dampen down. Some local road closures remain in effect, so motorists should avoid the area if possible.”

The London Fire Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to eight calls about the fire.

The Fire Department was called at 1.13pm, and the fire was out by 3.19pm. Six fire engines and approximately 40 firefighters from Southall, Northolt, Hillingdon, and Heston fire stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.