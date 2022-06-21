Crews battled a fire that spread from the ground floor to the roof of the three-story building. There have been no reports of injuries as of yet.

Firefighters are expected to stay on the scene until this afternoon. Road closures are in effect while crews continue to work to make the site safe.

The London fire brigade was called at 1.05pm, and the fire was out by 3pm. Crews from Twickenham and Kingston fire stations, as well as Surrey Fire and Rescue Service, responded to the scene.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.