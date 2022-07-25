Over a 20-hectare area, approximately six hectares of grass and shrubland were set ablaze. There have been no reports of injuries as of yet.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to more than 20 calls about the fire.

According to a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade: “The fire generated smoke and ash, which were blowing towards nearby properties and over the M25 between junctions 25 and 26.

“We asked residents to keep their windows and doors closed while firefighters worked to put out the fire.

“We’re asking people to be extra cautious this summer to help us prevent fires on open land.

“Make certain that all garbage, especially glass, is properly disposed of, and that cigarettes are always properly disposed of.” Please refrain from barbecuing in parks and public spaces after prolonged periods of hot weather.”

The Fire Department was called at 3.12pm, and the fire was out by 6.25pm. Firefighters from Holloway, Enfield, Chingford, Stratford, Ilford, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.