The building’s ground floor shop and a three-roomed flat on the first floor were both on fire. A small portion of a nearby first-floor flat was also on fire.

Station Commander Brett Loft, who was present at the time, stated: “Firefighters were working in extremely hot and arduous conditions to quickly put out the fire.

“There was a lot of smoke in the area, so residents were advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

“At this time, no injuries have been reported.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 42 calls about the fire and used 999Eye to live stream the fire from a smart phone to screens in the Control Room, providing greater visibility of the incident.

When the Brigade receives a 999 call, the caller may be asked if they want to provide a live video stream of the scene using their smartphone. The Control Officer will send a text message containing a secure, one-time-use link that will launch a live stream from the phone to the Control room. 999Eye improves situational awareness and enables us to provide the best advice based on live footage.

Between Adelaide Road and Camden High Street, Chalk Farm Road is closed while crews work to make the scene safe.

The LFB was called at 12.07pm, and the fire was out by 1.56pm. Firefighters from Soho, West Hampstead, Paddington, Kentish Town, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.