The basement to fourth floor ducting (extraction system) was on fire. Above the restaurant are offices and flats. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

“The fire spread through the ducting from the basement of the building up to the fourth floor,” said Station Commander Chris Mattingley, who was on the scene.

“Firefighters worked tirelessly in hot weather to bring the fire under control.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 18 calls about the fire.

The Brigade was called at 6.33pm, and the fire was brought under control at 9.15pm, but crews will remain on the scene to dampen it down. At the scene were 12 fire engines and approximately 80 firefighters from Dowgate, Whitechapel, Dockhead, Shadwell, and surrounding fire stations.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.