This is 18-year-old sex offender Billy Whitehouse

When he was 16 he took a 14-year-old girl into an abandoned shed in Burnley where they kissed. He then had sex with her, knowing she was underage.

In December 2021, Whitehouse threatened to stab the second victim, before punching her in the face and rendering her unconscious. Once the victim regained consciousness, he took her into a house and raped her.

He appeared at court today and was sentenced to eight years custody.

He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

In an impact statement to the court, the second victim said: “I struggle getting to sleep, and when I do sleep, I have severe nightmares. This impacts me at work because when I get there I am already so tired. I have been prescribed anti-depressants because of what Billy put me through. The effects on me are long-lasting and extend far beyond the incidents themselves. I’m still dealing with the aftermath every single day.”

DC Matthew Bourne, from East CID, said: “Whitehouse is an individual who presents a clear danger towards women and girls by his appalling attitude towards them, and a warped sense of entitlement. For such a young man he has committed some extremely serious and appalling crimes, which will have a long-lasting impact on both victims.”

