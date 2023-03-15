Wednesday, March 15, 2023
This is a must-read if you pay your council tax in installments

written by uknip247
This Is A Must-read If You Pay Your Council Tax In Installments

You should be receiving your council tax bill for 2023/24 any day now (if you haven’t already), and if you look at the monthly instalments due, it’s more than likely that your ‘generous’ council has spread the payments over 10 months!
However, did you know that, as of April 2013, you have the legal right to spread your payments over a 12-month period, making the burden a little lighter?
Unfortunately, most councils are hesitant to tell you this, and in some cases, there is nothing in the small print’ to indicate that you can do so!
Simply contact your council (address, email, and phone number will be on your bill) and ask them to reissue your bill with payments spread over 12 months rather than 10 months. You will receive an amended bill because your council is legally required to do so.
Switching is free, and there is no interest on your monthly payments – it’s a no-brainer!
You must act quickly because most councils have switching deadlines, so do it as soon as you receive your bill.
Please share this message on your social media pages, especially Facebook, so that everyone can benefit from this little-known law that councils would rather you didn’t know about!

