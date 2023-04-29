Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

This is John

by uknip247

He is currently missing from home and the Police are really concerned for his welfare, so are now asking the public for help. john is 5ft7 last seen wearing all grey If you have any information that could help us find John, please contact Police on 999 quoting LC-20230428-1024

