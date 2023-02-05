This missing York woman may be in London have you seen her?

Farinaz Afsari, 48, was reported missing on Saturday 4 February and has not been seen for several days.

She is described as tall, with short, dark, curly hair. She lives in York, but following police enquiries a bag belonging to her was found in the Wembley Park area of London on Friday 3 February.

Police are very concerned for Farinaz’s welfare, and are asking anyone who sees her or knows where she is to get in touch straight away. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Quote incident number NYP-04022023-0237.