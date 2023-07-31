Weather where you are

This month Kent Police officers welcomed students from the Metropolitan Police’s new internship programme 'Elevated Aspirations'.

A total of twenty teenagers from South London enrolled on the course, which was designed to encourage young people from under-represented communities to consider a career in policing.

As well as lectures and one-to-one mentoring from top black professionals in the criminal justice field, the ‘Elevated Aspirations’ programme offers young people the opportunity to get involved ‘behind-the-scenes’ in different policing environments.

Over the last two weeks, the current cohort has enjoyed a variety of experiences and placements within Metropolitan Police units. The whistle-stop tour of the organisation included sessions with firearms, forensics, and the 999 call control centre in Lambeth where high-profile events, such as the Coronation, are managed from.

The students also spent a day at North Kent police station where officers from Kent Police’s Armed Response team gave them an exclusive look at the equipment secured in the back of the unmarked police cars. Enjoying the immersive experience, one of the teens took the opportunity to try on a protective vest and helmet.

A guided tour through the station included a trip to the custody suite, where the learners observed the check-in desk and cells, and took a look at the offices that house support staff.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Talboys delivered a presentation on Positive Action, a project by which Kent Police aims to create a culture in which staff and officers feel confident and supported throughout their policing career.

After gaining first-hand knowledge of the practicalities of policing, the students attended a ‘graduation’ ceremony at an event on Friday 21 July.

North Kent’s Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Shaun White, said:

‘Kent Police has partnered with the Metropolitan Police to support the Elevated Aspirations programme, which focuses on creating opportunities for young people from diverse backgrounds.

‘The qualification offers those involved the chance to see Kent, meet our officers, and experience a snapshot of day-to-day life in a policing environment.

‘It is hoped the programme participants opt to continue into a policing career in Kent, London, or beyond. Either way those taking part will leave the course equipped with new skills that will open more opportunities for their future.

‘To anyone looking to embark on a career with the police, Kent Police welcomes diversity and brings opportunity to everybody. To the participants of Elevated Aspirations, whom I had the privilege of meeting, you can be anything you want to be. Don’t let anything hold you back in life.’

