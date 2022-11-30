A teenager has been jailed after committing multiple thefts and frauds in Gillingham

Rawand Khshman targeted vehicles during the hours of darkness, between Saturday 15 and Saturday 22 October 2022.

The 18-year-old stole property including bank cards and cash from cars parked in Brasenose Road, Franklin Road, Beresford Road and Wigmore Road.

He then used some of the stolen cards to make fraudulent purchases at shops in the town.

On Wednesday 23 November, Khshman, of Cleave Road, Gillingham was arrested. He was later charged with six thefts, three criminal damages and four frauds.

The teenager appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 24 November, where he pleaded guilty to all the indictments. He received one years’ imprisonment and was required to pay a total of £900 compensation to his victims.

Investigating officer, PC Sophie Cordwell, said: ‘This teenager is a prolific thief who has targeted cars parked in Gillingham to steal anything of value left inside the vehicles.

‘His actions caused concern amongst residents and considerable inconvenience for the victims who had to pay for repairs to damaged windows. Some time behind bars for this young man is entirely appropriate.’