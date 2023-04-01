This week, Lambeth Council’s Cabinet approved our new borough plan

Shaped over the last year, through engagement with community groups, residents and partners, Lambeth 2030: Our Borough, Our Lambeth is the joined-up strategy that will allow us to tackle the economic, environmental, and social challenges ahead.

As a truly diverse borough, we need to nourish the array of talents that come with our diversity. Lambeth 2030 is the long-term plan to build on our proud record and deliver on our borough’s priorities by 2030, ensuring that no one is left behind and everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

Connected by a golden thread of a relentless focus on equity and justice, our borough plan sets out three key ambitions; making our neighbourhoods fit for the future, making Lambeth one of the safest boroughs in London, making Lambeth a place we can all call home. Find out more.