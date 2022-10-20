Police will have horses on the road, plain clothed officers out on their bikes, and proactive patrols across South Yorkshire as their dedication and commitment to creating safer roads continues.

Project EDWARD runs this week (17 – 24 October) and stands for Every Day Without A Road Death – it is a national week that aims to reduce the number of deaths on the roads across the UK.

This year’s week of action coincides with the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s speed awareness campaign; a double effort of reducing fatalities, serious injuries and educating ALL road users about how they can help and stay safe.

‘Changing minds, changing behaviour’ is this year’s theme, which aims to educate drivers, cyclists, horse riders, pedestrians and other road users about how their behaviour while on the road can have an impact on their own and others’ lives, avoiding unnecessary suffering for victims and their friends and families.

Roads Policing Sergeant Matt Duffy explains more around officers’ efforts. He said: “Creating safer roads is one of our core policing efforts.

“We unfortunately see the devastation that road traffic collisions can cause to victims and their loved ones.

“We aim to raise awareness around speeding, seatbelts, drink and drug driving and driving while using your mobile phone as these are all behaviours and actions in which we can stop, change, and that will have a significant impact on not only your own safety but those around you.

“As part of our operations this week, we will be carrying out safe pass operations, ensuring drivers know how to correctly pass horses and cyclists and attending schools to talk to pupils, in addition to policing the road network.

“It’s important to note that we do not only target drivers and we will stop, educate and enforce against all road users as each and every one can help create safer roads.”

Education around road safety will be in partnership with Safer Roads South Yorkshire.

Chairman of the SRP Strategic Board, Tom Finnegan Smith, said: “We are proud to join colleagues from across the UK to support Project EDWARD and share as much information as possible that will help reduce casualties on our roads.

“Everyone has a role to play when it comes to making our roads safe, from our road users themselves to planners, educators and enforcers.

“Let’s work together to put an end to serious collisions on South Yorkshire’s roads.”

Sergeant Duffy added: “As part of the week, please think about the small changes you could put in place to make your driving safer and listen to the messaging ourselves and our friends at the Safer Roads Partnership will be delivering.

“One life lost on the roads is too many, so please help us ensure loved ones and friends always return home safely from their journeys.”

ADVERTISEMENT