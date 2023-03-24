This weekend Neighbourhood policing officers will be conducting an operation in our town centres targeting alcohol-related crime

The dedicated Night Time Economy operation will take place this weekend on Friday and Saturday night in town centres in North and East Wiltshire.

Officers will be supported by members of our Special Constabulary as they conduct high visibility patrols and engage with local licensed premises in town centres including Chippenham, Marlborough and Devizes.

Insp Pete Foster said: “Many violent offences reported to police and incidents of anti-social behaviour are linked to the consumption of alcohol. This is not acceptable and we are committed to ensuring our town centres are safe places for the community to socialise.

“We know from the Police and Crime Commissioner’s survey that a lot of people do not feel safe on a night out and we want to change that. We hope our increased presence this weekend, which is pay day weekend for many and likely to be busy, helps provide reassurance as well as acts as a deterrent to anyone considering acting in an anti-social manner.”

As part of the operation, officers will be encouraging venues to sign up to the PCC’s Safer Nights charter. The charter was developed by the PCC in partnership with Wiltshire Police, Wiltshire Council and Swindon Borough Council after survey results revealed that just 3 per cent of people felt safe when out and about at night.

Chief Insp James Brain added: “This operation also links in to our new Chief Constable Catherine Roper’s priority to reduce violent crime and make our streets safer. If successful, this will be rolled out to the county over the coming months.”

To report anti-social behaviour or any other crime when on a night out, call 101 or 999 if the crime is in progress.