This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing celebrates 100 years of the BBC. The show will open with an epic group number that see the Strictly professionals and judges gate crash some of the biggest BBC flagship shows.
Plus, for the first time ever, our couples will perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC’s most loved services. It promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration and dance.
The couples will be dancing to:
Ellie S & Nikita
Paso Doble
Montagues and Capulets
Sergei Prokofiev’s Ballet – Romeo and Juliet
The Apprentice
Ellie T & Johannes
Tango
Casualty Theme Tune
Ken Freeman
Casualty
Fleur & Vito
Jive
Waterloo
Abba
Eurovision
Helen & Gorka
Charleston
Blue Peter Theme Tune
Mike Oldfield
Blue Peter
Jayde & Karen
Charleston
The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It)
Victoria Wood
BBC Comedy – Victoria Wood
Kym & Graziano
Quickstep
Ballroom Blitz
Sweet
Come Dancing
Molly & Carlos
Couples’ Choice
Grange Hill Theme Tune
Alan Hawkshaw
BBC Children’s – Grange Hill
Hamza & Jowita
Quickstep
On Top Of The World
Imagine Dragons
BBC Nature Programming
James & Amy
Foxtrot
Julia’s Theme / EastEnders Theme Tune
Simon May & Leslie Osborne
EastEnders
Tony & Katya
Cha Cha
Grandstand Theme Tune
Keith Mansfield
BBC Sport – Grandstand
Tyler & Dianne
Tango
Doctor Who Theme Tune
Segun Akinola
Doctor Who
Will & Nancy
Viennese Waltz
Line Of Duty End Titles
Carly Paradis
Line Of Duty
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.40pm, with the results show on Sunday at 6.45pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.