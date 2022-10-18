This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing celebrates 100 years of the BBC. The show will open with an epic group number that see the Strictly professionals and judges gate crash some of the biggest BBC flagship shows.

Plus, for the first time ever, our couples will perform to either an iconic BBC theme tune or dance in tribute to one of the BBC’s most loved services. It promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration and dance.

The couples will be dancing to:

Ellie S & Nikita

Paso Doble

Montagues and Capulets

Sergei Prokofiev’s Ballet – Romeo and Juliet

The Apprentice

Ellie T & Johannes

Tango

Casualty Theme Tune

Ken Freeman

Casualty

Fleur & Vito

Jive

Waterloo

Abba

Eurovision

Helen & Gorka

Charleston

Blue Peter Theme Tune

Mike Oldfield

Blue Peter

Jayde & Karen

Charleston

The Ballad Of Barry and Freda (Let’s Do It)

Victoria Wood

BBC Comedy – Victoria Wood

Kym & Graziano

Quickstep

Ballroom Blitz

Sweet

Come Dancing

Molly & Carlos

Couples’ Choice

Grange Hill Theme Tune

Alan Hawkshaw

BBC Children’s – Grange Hill

Hamza & Jowita

Quickstep

On Top Of The World

Imagine Dragons

BBC Nature Programming

James & Amy

Foxtrot

Julia’s Theme / EastEnders Theme Tune

Simon May & Leslie Osborne

EastEnders

Tony & Katya

Cha Cha

Grandstand Theme Tune

Keith Mansfield

BBC Sport – Grandstand

Tyler & Dianne

Tango

Doctor Who Theme Tune

Segun Akinola

Doctor Who

Will & Nancy

Viennese Waltz

Line Of Duty End Titles

Carly Paradis

Line Of Duty

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6.40pm, with the results show on Sunday at 6.45pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

