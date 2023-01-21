Saturday, January 21, 2023
by uknip247

After a man was stabbed to death in a South London park last month, two teenagers are due to appear in court charged with murder. Kalabe Legesse, 29, was “simply sitting” in Peckham Rye Park on December 30 and “minding his own business” when he was brutally attacked, according to police.

He was discovered in the park with serious stab wounds near the café off Strakers Road, where he died shortly after, despite the efforts of paramedics. On Thursday, a 19-year-old man, now known as Nah’shun Thomas, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, were arrested (January 19).

Thomas, of Peckham’s Bournemouth Road, and the boy are accused of murdering Mr Legesse and will appear in Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Kalabe died as a result of a haemorrhage and a stab wound to the heart, according to a post-mortem examination performed on Saturday, December 31. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

