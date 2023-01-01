Sunday, January 1, 2023
Thousands Flocked To Times Square To Watch The Ball Drop For The First Unrestricted New Year’s Eve Party Since 2020, Despite The Gloomy And Misty Weather
The massive annual extravaganza was the first in two years to have no COVID-19-related restrictions, including no masks, vaccines, or social isolation.

With the lifting of the limited capacity rules, the popular tourist destination was once again packed with revellers eager to return to normalcy.

Most had flocked to the midtown square early Saturday morning to secure prime positions.

Onlookers cheer as confetti fills the air in Times Square, New York City, on January 1, 2023, to mark the start of the new year.

To celebrate the start of the new year, people kiss as confetti fills the air.

Throughout the night, New Year’s Eve revellers were treated to live performances by Chelsea Cutler, JVKE, Ava Max, Osmani Garcia, New Edition, Chesca, and Duran Duran.

Cutler performed a rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine” just before midnight, which had thousands singing along as they welcomed 2023.

As the crowd roared the final countdown, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was given the honour of pushing the button that started the 60-second descent of the Waterford Crystal New Year’s ball, complete with neon lights and fireworks.

As partiers shared kisses, the loudspeakers played a few notes of the New Year’s classic ballad “Auld Land Syne” before blasting Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” as confetti rained down.

