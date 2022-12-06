Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Thousands Of Ambulance Workers And Other Nhs Employees Will Go On Strike On December 21 In A Pay Dispute, According To The Gmb, Unison, And Unite Unions
Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS employees will go on strike on December 21 in a pay dispute, according to the GMB, Unison, and Unite unions

Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS employees will go on strike on December 21 in a pay dispute, according to the GMB, Unison, and Unite unions

by @uknip247

The GMB union announced last week that its members had voted in favour of strike action, with similar ballots declared by Unite and Unison.
The government is bracing for a wave of public-sector strikes in the run-up to Christmas, including the largest-ever UK-wide walkout by nurses.
On December 15 and 20, 100,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) will take to the picket lines across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
Paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers, and other staff in the following trusts will strike on the two dates:
*South West Ambulance Service
* South East Coast Ambulance Service
* North West Ambulance Service
* South Central Ambulance Service
* North East Ambulance Service
* East Midlands Ambulance Service
* West Midlands Ambulance Service
* Welsh Ambulance Service
* Yorkshire Ambulance Service

