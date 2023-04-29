Thames Water specialist engineers are attempting to fix the issue of low water pressure and no water after

homes and businesses have been left without water in the following areas SW13, SW6, W6, SW10, SW5, W14, W11, W12, W8, SW3, SW7, SW1V, SW1W, SW1X, W1J, SW1E, SW1H, SW1P, SW1A, SW1Y & WC2N.

Thousands Of Homes And Businesses Are Without Water Across London As Thames Water Attempt To The Issue

Thames Water say specialist engineers are already on their way to investigating the problem, and they will be doing everything they can to get things up and running as quickly as possible after many lost supply just after 9.30 pm on Saturday evening.

