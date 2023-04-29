Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

Thousands of Homes and businesses are without water across London as Thames Water attempt to the issue

by uknip247
No Water or Low pressure

Thames Water specialist engineers are attempting to fix the issue of low water pressure and no water after

homes and businesses have been left without water in the following areas SW13, SW6, W6, SW10, SW5, W14, W11, W12, W8, SW3, SW7, SW1V, SW1W, SW1X, W1J, SW1E, SW1H, SW1P, SW1A, SW1Y & WC2N.

Thames Water say specialist engineers are already on their way to investigating the problem, and they will be doing everything they can to get things up and running as quickly as possible after many lost supply just after 9.30 pm on Saturday evening.

More to follow

