Thousands of homes have lost power as a result of a’major incident’ declared in Shetland

Temperatures have dropped to -1°C, forcing families to spend the night trying to stay warm.

As of 5.30 p.m., SSEN reported that 2,800 customers in Voe, Whalsay, Brae, Yell, and the West Mainland were still without power.

Engineers have warned that power may not be fully restored until the end of the week.

Snow and ice caused “extensive damage” to overhead cables, and the cold weather is making it even more difficult for engineers to access certain areas.

Keith Brown, the lead minister for resilience, stated that it was obvious that many properties would be without power for days.

‘I would urge people to stay at home, find ways to stay warm, check in on neighbours, friends, and family, and listen to local radio or follow social media for updates,’ he said.

Severe weather in Shetland Southern and Scottish Electricity Networks 7 hours ago said: Severe weather in Shetland? 11 a.m. update Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution teams have been working since first light this morning to restore power to homes in Shetland affected by extreme weather conditions. Credit Southern and Scottish Electricity Networks

Heavy snowfall brought down power lines. (Image courtesy of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks)

Temperatures across the country have dropped to record lows, with minus 17.3C recorded at Braemar in Aberdeenshire on Monday and Tuesday, making it the coldest place in the UK for the second night in a row.

Engineers have been working since first light to reconnect people across Shetland, according to Mark Macdonald, head of the region at SSEN Distribution.

‘Our teams continue to battle ongoing challenging conditions and extensive network damage to restore power to customers, with approximately 1,000 properties successfully reconnected throughout the course of today,’ he said.

‘We’d like to thank our customers for their patience as we mobilise additional mainland support to help with the restoration effort, with a 70-strong team on its way to Shetland now that travel constraints have eased.’

Orkney and Shetland Coastguard 1 December, 16:08 #shetland #lerwick #hmcoastguard Lerwick Coastguard Rescue Team deployed their mobile VHF mast last night as part of their weekly training. This piece of equipment aids in extending our range and in situations where communications are poor or non-existent. The Coastguard Rescue Team may be dispatched to a pre-identified Remote Radio Site or hilltop vantage point to provide temporary coverage.

Northern Scotland is under a yellow snow and ice warning from the Met Office until midday on Friday.

Due to the weather, all schools in Shetland were closed on Tuesday, while several schools in Aberdeenshire were closed.

Frozen road surfaces are making it difficult for millions of people to travel across the country.

The RAC reported that recovery crews were ‘exceptionally busy’ on Monday, assisting over 7,500 motorists with breakdowns, a 50% increase.

The AA has issued a warning to motorists about ‘dangerous’ road conditions, stating that many smaller suburban and rural roads will not be cleared.’