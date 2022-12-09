Thousands of low-income families are set to receive a £25 cash boost as cold weather payments are activated in hundreds of postcodes

Eligible households will receive £25 in free cash in their bank accounts within 14 days.

From now until March 31, households can receive £25 for each seven-day period of low temperatures.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) distributes the extra funds to households that are struggling to pay their energy bills.

Cold weather payments are made in areas where residents are subjected to continuous below-zero temperatures.

As temperatures dropped, Arctic conditions continued to freeze the country, prompting the Met Office to issue numerous yellow weather warnings for snow and ice.

It comes after health officials issued a red weather warning, indicating that vulnerable people may be particularly vulnerable to the extreme temperatures.

The DWP confirmed that over 300 postcodes received cold weather payments between Monday and Thursday.

And, on Friday, cold weather payments were activated in an additional 200 postcodes, implying that thousands more households are owed money.

Below are all the postcodes that have so far qualified for a £25 cold weather payment.

The payment is made automatically, including to Universal Credit recipients.

Customers’ bank accounts will be credited within 14 days of their postcode becoming eligible.

Last year, some areas experienced prolonged freezing temperatures, and households received three £25 payouts totalling £75.

This was due to three seven-day periods of temperatures below zero.

Postcodes that qualify for a £25 cold weather payment

So far, the following postcodes have qualified for a £25 payment during the winter of 2022-23.

