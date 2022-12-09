Thousands of low-income families are set to receive a £25 cash boost as cold weather payments are activated in hundreds of postcodes

Eligible households will receive £25 in free cash in their bank accounts within 14 days.
From now until March 31, households can receive £25 for each seven-day period of low temperatures.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) distributes the extra funds to households that are struggling to pay their energy bills.
Cold weather payments are made in areas where residents are subjected to continuous below-zero temperatures.
As temperatures dropped, Arctic conditions continued to freeze the country, prompting the Met Office to issue numerous yellow weather warnings for snow and ice.
It comes after health officials issued a red weather warning, indicating that vulnerable people may be particularly vulnerable to the extreme temperatures.
The DWP confirmed that over 300 postcodes received cold weather payments between Monday and Thursday.
And, on Friday, cold weather payments were activated in an additional 200 postcodes, implying that thousands more households are owed money.
Below are all the postcodes that have so far qualified for a £25 cold weather payment.
The payment is made automatically, including to Universal Credit recipients.
Customers’ bank accounts will be credited within 14 days of their postcode becoming eligible.
Last year, some areas experienced prolonged freezing temperatures, and households received three £25 payouts totalling £75.
This was due to three seven-day periods of temperatures below zero.
Postcodes that qualify for a £25 cold weather payment
So far, the following postcodes have qualified for a £25 payment during the winter of 2022-23.
Albemarie – DH1-7, DH9, DL4-5, DL14-17, NE1-13, NE15-18, NE20-21, NE23, NE25-46, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29, SR1-7, TS21, TS28-29, SR1-7, TS
BS1-11, BS13-16, BS20-24, BS29-32, BS34-37, BS39-41, BS48-49, GL11-13, NP16, NP26 Almondsbury
CB1-5, CB10-11, CB21-25, CM1-9, CM11-24, CM77, CO9, RM4, SG8-11.
BD23-24, DL8, DL11-13, Bainbridge
HP5-23, HP27, OX9, OX10, OX33, OX39, OX44, OX49, RG9, SL7-9, Benson
BB4, BB8-12, BB18, BD1-22, HD3, HD7-9, HX1-7, LS21, LS29, OL13-14, S36 Bingley
BA12, RG28, SO20-23, SP1-5, SP7, SP9-11 Boscombe Down
HG1-5, LS1-20, LS22-28, YO1, YO8, YO10, YO19, YO23-24, YO26, YO30-32, YO41-43, YO51, YO60-61, YO60-61
OX1-6, OX8, OX11-14, OX18, OX20, OX25-29, SN7 Brize Norton
LL24-25, LL41, Capel Curig
CA1-8, DG12, DG16 Carlise
BN5-6, BN44, GU5-6, ME6, ME14-20, RH1-20, TN1-20, TN22, TN27 Charlwood
NE71 Charterhall
EX23, EX31-34, EX39 Chivenor
Coleshill – B1-21, B23-38, B40, B42-50, B60-80, B90-98, CV1-12, CV21-23, CV31-35, CV3 CV47, DY1-14, LE10, WS1-15, WV1-16, CV3 CV47, DY1-14, LE10, WS1-15, WV1-16
DT6-8, EX13-15, TA21 Dunkeswell Aerodrome
EX1-12, EX24, TQ1-6, TQ9, TQ12, TQ14 Exeter Airport
YO13, YO18, YO21-22, YO62 Fylingdales
CH1-8, LL11-14, SY14 Hawarden Airport
GL1-6, GL10, GL14-20, GL50-53, HR1-9, NP7-8, NP15, NP25, SY8, WR1-11, WR13-15 Hereford
BN7-8, BN20-24, BN26-27, TN21, TN31-40 Herstmonceux
BH1-25, BH31, DT1-2, DT11, SP6 Hurn
CW1-3, CW5, CW12, ST1-8, ST11-12, ST14-21, Keele
LL20-21, LL23, SY10, SY15-17, SY19, SY21-22 Lake Vrnwy
DN14, HU1-20, YO11-12, YO14-17, YO25, Leconfield.
DE4, DE45, S32-33, SK13, SK17, SK22-23, ST9-10, ST13 Leek Thorncliffe
DL1-DL3, DL6, DL7, DL9, DL10, TS9, S16, YO7 Leeming
NP4, NP11-13, NP22-24, NP44, SA9 Libanus
EX16, EX35-36, TA22, TA24 Liscombe
Little Rissington is served by the following postcodes: CV36, GL54-56, OX7, OX15-17, and WR12.
LD1-2, LD4-8, SA19-20, SY7, SY9, SY18 Llysdinam
CB6-7, IP24-28, PE12-14, PE30-38, Marham
NE22, NE24, NE61-70, Morpeth, Cockle Park
Nottingham – CV13, DE1-3, DE5-7, DE11-15, DE21-24, DE55-56, DE65, DE72-75, LE1-9, LE11-14, LE16-19, LE65, LE67, NG1-22, NG25, NG31-34, NG31-34, NG31-34, NG31-34, NG31-34, NG31-34, NG31-34, NG
Odiham is served by the following postcodes: GU1-4, GU7-35, GU46-47, GU51-52, RG1-2, RG4-8, RG10, RG12, RG14, RG18-27, RG29-31, RG40-42, RG45, SL1-2, SL4-6, SO24.
SA1-8, SA14-18, SA31-34, SA61-63, SA66-73 Pembury Sands
CA9, DH8, NE19, NE47-49, Redesdale
L0-9, M24, M26, OL1-12, OL15-16, SK15 Rochdale
Rostherne – CW4, CW6-11, M1-9, M11-23, M25, M27-35, M38, M40-41, M43-46, M50, M90, PR7, SK1-12, SK14, SK16, WA1-16, WN1-8, WN1-8, WN1-8, WN1-8, WN1-8, WN1-8, WN1-8, WN1-8, WN1-8
AL1-10, EN6, HP1-4, LU1-7, SG1-4, SG12-14, WD3-7, WD17-19, WD23-25 Rothamsted
CA10-12, CA16-17, LA8-10, and LA21-23
SY1-6, SY11-13, TF1-13 Shawbury
DN1-8, DN11-12, HD1-2, HD4-6, S1-14, S17-18, S20-21, S25-26, S35, S40-45, S60-66, S70-75, S80-81, WF1-17
BB1-3, BB5-7, LA2, LA6-7, PR6 Stonyhurst
NN1-7, NN11-13, MK18, Stowe
NR1-35 Tibenham
LL35-40, SY20, SY23-25, Trawsgoed
Waddington has the following postcodes: DN9-10, DN13, DN15-22, DN31-41, LN1-13, NG23-24, PE10-11, PE20-25.
LA1, LA3-5, LA11-20, Walney Island
CB8-9, CO1-8, CO10-16, IP1-23, IP29-33 Wattisham
BA1-3, BA11, BA13-15, GL7-9, RG17, SN1-6, SN8-16, SN25-26 Westonbirt
Wittering has the following postcodes: LE15, NN14-18, PE1-9, PE15-17, and PE26-29.
MK1-17, MK19, MK40-46, NN8-10, NN29, PE19, SG5-7, SG15-19, Woburn
BA4-10, BA16, BA20-22, BS25-28, DT9-10, SP8, TA1-20, TA23 Yeovilton