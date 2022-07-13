Approximately £100,000 in cash was seized overnight as part of a regional crackdown on money laundering and organised crime.

GMP’s Money Laundering Team and Specialist Operations stopped a vehicle in Oldham last night (11 July 2022) around 11.30pm and arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of money laundering.

The car was searched, and approximately £100,000 was discovered and seized in a bag as part of the laundering team’s Operation Falcon, which was launched only about a month ago.

The mission of the operation is to identify those involved in money laundering in order to disrupt larger organised crime in Greater Manchester. Four arrests have already been made, and over £320k has been recovered.