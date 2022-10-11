At around 1.35pm on Wednesday 5 October 2022 officers stopped a car that was being driven in an erratic manner on Romney Road, Ashford, and arrested the driver on suspicion of drug driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

He was later found to be in possession of a Spider-Man sock containing multiple bags of a substance believed to be cocaine, and was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A search of the suspect’s home address was then carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act, with Police Dog Tilly using her keen sense of smell to detect around £3,000 in cash hidden inside another sock beneath a bed.

Officers also removed a samurai sword from the property.

The arrested man, aged 43 from Ashford, was later released from custody pending further enquiries.