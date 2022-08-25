There are numerous healthcare careers available, and many of them can be obtained through alternative routes other than a university degree.

The NHS provides a diverse range of apprenticeships, both clinical and non-clinical, that can begin after completing GCSEs or A-Levels.

Since 2016-17, over 86,000 apprenticeships have begun, with nearly 49,000 in clinical roles.

While nursing apprenticeships are the most common, including the nursing associate route into nursing, other healthcare apprenticeships are available in allied health professions such as physiotherapy, podiatry, radiography, and as a paramedic.

There are also careers in science and pharmacy, such as pharmacy technician, laboratory technician, and healthcare science.

Non-clinical positions are available in human resources, administration, information technology, and finance, among other fields.

“Our apprenticeship programme gives young people more choice about their future career and a route into healthcare,” said Mark Radford, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Nurse at Health Education England.

“The NHS offers apprenticeships in a variety of professions, allowing people to develop into experienced professionals in these fields.”

“For example, we are pleased that over 6,000 prospective nurses have enrolled in nursing degree apprenticeships in order to become registered nurses.”

This demonstrates the NHS’s commitment to providing opportunities for our hardworking and talented employees to advance their careers within the health service.”

Maria Caulfield, Minister of State for Health, stated:

“Congratulations to everyone who received their GSCE results today, and welcome to those who have joined our nursing workforce.”

“A career in nursing is extremely rewarding because it allows you to change people’s lives every day, and apprenticeships are a great and accessible way to enter this profession.”

“You’ll be part of a growing team that ensures patients receive critical, high-quality care as we work to reduce Covid backlogs.”

