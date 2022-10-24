The Government has confirmed that thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal will receive interim compensation payments of £100,000 by the end of October.

According to the Cabinet Office, survivors and bereaved partners will receive letters this week confirming that the money will be sent to them within the next 10 days.

It comes after the chairman of the infected blood inquiry, Sir Brian Langstaff, stated in a July report that the payments should be made “immediately.”

“I know from my own discussions with constituents who are victims of the infected blood scandal just how traumatic their heart-breaking experiences have been, and I was proud to campaign as an MP on their behalf and continue that work as a government minister,” said Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi.

No amount of compensation can ever compensate for the appalling treatment and circumstances that those affected by this scandal and their families have had to endure, but I hope that these interim payments demonstrate that we are, and will always be, on their side.”

“It’s right that these interim compensation payments are being made as soon as possible,” said health minister Will Quince. “I want to thank NHSBSA and the other UK scheme administrators for their tireless work on this.” We’re still listening and will closely examine any additional recommendations as the Inquiry concludes.”

According to the Cabinet Office, interim compensation payments for the entire UK are expected to total around £400 million.

Money will also be transferred via schemes in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, in addition to those in England.

On October 28, Scottish public health minister Maree Todd announced that the payments would be made through the Scottish Infected Blood Support Scheme (SIBSS).

“We recognise how critical the issue of interim payments has been for members of the Scottish Infected Blood Support Scheme and those in other UK support schemes who have suffered for so long,” she said.

“The Scottish Government thanks Sir Brian for the interim report and appreciates the UK Government’s commitment to fund the interim payments.” I recognise that there is still work to be done, and any additional recommendations from the Infected Blood Inquiry when it reports next year will be considered.”

The government stated in August that it hoped to pay the £100,000 by the end of October, but campaigners claim that the vast majority of those affected have been ignored.

According to bereaved relatives, the announcement fails to recognise the majority of family members, who will miss out on this slew of interim payments.

During the 1970s and 1980s, an estimated 2,400 patients infected with HIV and hepatitis C died as a result of contaminated blood products.

The majority of those involved had haemophilia, a blood-clotting disorder that required regular injections of the US product Factor VIII to survive.

They had no idea they were receiving contaminated product from people who had been paid to donate, such as prisoners and drug addicts.

Despite repeated warnings from the top of government, patients were injected for years.

Furthermore, some victims became infected after receiving blood transfusions.

New cases of HIV and hepatitis were diagnosed decades after the initial contaminations, resulting in many premature deaths.

When the public inquiry concludes next year, final recommendations on compensation for a broader group of people, such as bereaved parents and victims’ children, are expected.

The inquiry, which was announced by then-prime minister Theresa May in 2017 and began the following year, has heard from over 5,000 witnesses during hearings held across the UK’s four nations.

ADVERTISEMENT