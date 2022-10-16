Joey Degroof, 36, of no fixed address, was convicted at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 October, of assaulting an emergency worker. He was sentenced to eight weeks’ imprisonment. He was also convicted of criminal damage.

Dean Pierre Daquano, 28, of no fixed address, was convicted at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 October, of going onto the pitch. He was fined £120 and given a football banning order lasting three years.

Frederick Jules Desnet, 40, of no fixed address, was convicted at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 15 October, was convicted of racially and/or religiously aggravated harassment with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He was fined £200 and banned from attending football matches for three years.

Flares were thrown from the away section and officers had to intervene to restore calm. Four officers were injured, including two who required hospital treatment.

