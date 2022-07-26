Following an altercation in Gosport late Saturday evening, police are looking for witnesses (July 23)

At 11.54 p.m., police were called to reports of a fight outside the George & Dragon pub on South Street.

Officers arrived and discovered two men in their twenties and a man in his thirties with facial injuries.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old Fareham man, a 30-year-old Gosport man, and a 23-year-old Lee-on-the-Solent man on suspicion of affray. While investigations continue, all three have been released on conditional bail from police custody.

Investigators believe there were several people in the area at the time who they have yet to speak with.

Police are looking for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has any information about what happened, including any video footage.

Perhaps you were injured in the fight and have yet to speak with officers?

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 101 and reference 44220297011.